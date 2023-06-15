This Indigenous film festival is now in its 6th year as it gives a voice to young filmmakers

Shirley Cheechoo tried to get film festivals to screen more films from Indigenous filmmakers with little success. So she started her own festival.

That was six years ago.

The latest edition of the Weengushk International Film Festival will take place July 14 to 16, at the Four Directions Complex in Little Current, on Manitoulin Island. The festival will feature films by indigenous filmmakers from around the world.

"There's a lot of people that, you know, their films are not getting in anywhere for people to see," Cheechoo said.

"Because there are such mainstream film festivals out there."

Cheechoo said it was even a challenge to get films from up-and-coming Indigenous filmmakers shown at the Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival because it had gotten too big.

This year's festival will feature the movie Bones of Crows, by director Marie Clements, Rose, directed by Roxann Whitebean, and many more feature-length and short films and documentaries.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is set to receive a humanitarian award, and has prepared a video address to accept it.

"Ryan Reynolds might just fly in on that day," Cheechoo said. "People say he does that kind of stuff. You never know."

The festival will also showcase a short documentary called Shkozin, which was written and directed by Indigenous and Black emerging women filmmakers and tells stories about reconciliation.

Long before the film festival, Cheechoo started the Weengushk Film Institute on Manitoulin Island to train Indigenous filmmakers.

Bridget Dockstader was part of the institute's Women in Film program. She wrote and directed one of the segments in Shkozin.

"The film, it was all about trauma that I've experienced previously and how sometimes it can make you feel really horrible, like you're in some sort of thunderstorm, which I also expressed in the film," she said.

Dockstader said producing her segment was therapeutic.

"Everything feels nice now because all of the healing that I've been doing has made my own life a lot better," she said.