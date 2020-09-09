Officials announced today that a new regional health campus will be built in Moosonee.

It will include a new 38-bed hospital in Moosonee, with a larger emergency department, and expanded mental health and addictions programming, as well as a 32-bed long term care facility for elders.

The current hospital on Moose Factory Island will be redeveloped into an ambulatory care facility.

The Weeneebayko Area Health Authority says the new permanent facility will allow them to expand health promotions and better accommodate primary health care services. The agency serves the health care needs of residents of Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Attawapiskat and Peawanuk.

Lynne Innes is the CEO and President of the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority. (Weeneebayko Area Health Authority )

The land for the project was recently donated by the Town of Moosonee.

Health authority president and CEO Lynne Innes says they'll begin site testing and other preparation work.

"All of this will benefit the local community by making services easier to access and more comprehensive," she said in a news release.

The province announced today that it is providing $19.4 million dollars toward the planning and redevelopment of the facility.