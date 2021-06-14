Week of walk-in vaccine clinics in Sudbury off to a busy start

It didn't take long for the approximately 450 available vaccine doses to be used up at a walk-in vaccine clinic in Sudbury on Monday.

The clinic, at the Carmichael arena, was the first no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinic held by Public Health Sudbury and Districts. The health unit will be holding more throughout the week.

Nursing student Brooklyn Walker arrived on site around 6:30 Monday morning, to set up for the clinic.

"And there was kind of the first guy right in line at like, honestly he said around 5 o'clock. So he was there, ready to go. And the line went pretty much down all around the arena here and there right down the road," Walker said.

'The sooner the better'

Don and Jessy Carriere showed up at around 10 am on Monday, and Don said when they saw the crowd they were "very encouraged that people are coming to get their vaccine done."

Don said he hadn't booked an appointment for his second vaccine dose yet, and opted for the walk-in clinic so he could get it done before he leaves for work next week in northern Quebec.

"The sooner the better," he said.

Jessy and Don Carriere attended the walk-in clinic together. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

More walk-in clinics are being held Tuesday in Sudbury and on Manitoulin Island. The clinics are from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex in Sudbury, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the NEMI Recreation Centre in Little Current.

There are more clinics planned in Sudbury throughout the week, and in Espanola on Wednesday, and St. Charles on Thursday.

The clinics are only for those who are already eligible for a first or second vaccine. For second shots, that includes anyone who is 70 or older this year, or who received their first shot on or before April 18.

The line for the walk-in vaccination clinic at the Carmichael Arena wrapped around the building on Monday. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Walker said about 60 people had to be turned away Monday, because they didn't meet the eligibility criteria. When the doses ran out, less than two hours after the clinic began, there were also more than a dozen people still in line outside the building, who had to be sent home.

"[It was] definitely hard to see people that I'd kind of chatted with for most of the morning have to leave, but it is what it is. The walk in clinics are going through the entire week … so I'm sure that they're going to get a chance to get them," Walker said.

Gus Alberton waited in line for his second COVID-19 vaccine dose, but supplies ran out before he got inside. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Eighty-year-old Gus Alberton was third in line outside the building when he was told there were no more doses. Alberton took the news in stride, and said he isn't worried, since he does have an appointment scheduled for July 5.

"I'll go home and drink coffee, that's all. We'll get it next time," Alberton said.