A Sudbury, Ont. arts group is showing its support for Alex Trebek.

Last week, the game-show host announced he's been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. The 78-year-old, who is originally from Sudbury, had a positive tone.

"Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging," he said.

"But I'm going to fight this and I'm going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

We Live Up Here, a Sudbury-based urban art group, is sending some love to the beloved game-show host and former CBC employee in his hometown. The group is selling Alex Trebek enamel pins, with the profits going to the Pancreatic Cancer Canada Foundation.

"We first made these these enamel pins of Alex Trebek in 2017 as a special way of honouring our favourite Suburian," the group posted on social media.

"In light of recent news about Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis, we've decided to bring these little guys back."