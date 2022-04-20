Search continues for 2 men aboard missing plane near Wawa

The search continues for two Alberta men missing since last Thursday in the Wawa area.

John Fehr and Brian Slingerland disappeared on Thursday evening, after their aircraft vanished en route to Marathon.

The pair took off in the Piper Comanche plane purchased by Slingerland from the township of Delhi in southern Ontario.

In an effort to concentrate search and rescue resources in the search for the missing plane, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre [JRCC] has established an Air Task Force at the Sault Ste. Marie airport.

Major Trevor Reid, public affairs officer with JRCC in Trenton, said recent weather conditions have made the search difficult.

"Certainly weather has been a factor for us," Reid said. "Additionally the terrain that we are searching over is very challenging. It's up to five feet of snow in some parts, it's hilly, [with] trees."

As the skies clear and weather improves, Reid said more aircraft are joining the search, including a RCAF CC-138 Hercules, a CH-149 Cormorant and Canadian Coast Guard Bell 429 helicopter.

"Obviously our folks are doing the best they can in difficult circumstances," he said.

Reid said rescue teams are asking the public to contact the search headquarters at (613) 966-1178 if they have seen a small aircraft along Highway 17 between Sault Ste Marie and Wawa on Thursday, April 14, around 6:00 p.m.