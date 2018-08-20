Skip to Main Content
Fatal crash closes Highway 17 near Wawa

Ontario Provincial Police say a crash on Highway 17 south of Wawa on Sunday night was fatal.

Crash happened Sunday night south of Wawa

CBC News ·

Officers responded to the call just before 10:30 p.m., about 15 kilometres south of Wawa.

Police have not said how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

The highway remains closed in both directions between Wawa and Heyden, just south of Goulais River.

