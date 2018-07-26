Wawa CAO Chris Wray charged with sexual assault

Sudbury police have arrested Wawa's Chief Administrative Officer and charged him with sexual assault and criminal harassment.

Police said 58-year-old Christopher Wray was arrested Monday in connection with an incident alleged to have occurred in November, 2016 in Greater Sudbury.

Sudbury police said in a release that the two parties were known to each other.

Police say the investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to call 705-675-9171, extension 6638.

The allegations have not been proven in court.