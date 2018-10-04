Each afternoon, you're used to hearing him bring you stories from across northern Ontario.

But now, CBC Up North host Waubgeshig Rice is sharing his own.

This week, Rice published his latest novel entitled Moon of the Crusted Snow. It's a fictional story that takes place in a small northern Anishinaabe community in northern Ontario. Members of the community are forced to survive when the power goes out.

Rice, who grew up in Wasauksing First Nation near Parry Sound, says the story gives insight into life in a small community, one he personally knows.

"We grew up with no hydro or running water in the house I was raised in," he said.

"I had a pretty keen understanding of what it meant to live in the bush and the important things that we had to do in order to go about our day to day lives."

Rice says the community in his novel is fictional.

"I've gone to some of these communities in my work at CBC, both here in Ontario and in Manitoba. So I've had a bit of glimpse what life is like in places like that, which is beautiful. I've had great experiences in northern communities," he said.

"I think it's an opportunity to give people a glimpse into what life is like on a reserve that's maybe far away from a town or a city," he said.