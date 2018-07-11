The company that owns the water tower on Pearl Street in Sudbury says police are investigating after the tower was vandalized.

SW Sports & Entertainment says someone trespassed on the property over the weekend.

Written over the word Sudbury is the word "Skoden", which is common slang that means "let's go then."

The Vice-President of Marketing, Andrew Dale, says he doesn't know what it really means, but notes that the word appears in other spots around Sudbury.

Dale says the organization is working to assess the damage and will remove it, but doesn't have a price-tag for the work.

He adds the property is gated and locked at all times and trespassers will be prosecuted.