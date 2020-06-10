Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a drinking water advisory effective immediately for the residents of Foleyet.

That means users of the municipal system must not use the water for drinking; making juice, infant formula, or ice; cooking; washing uncooked fruits and vegetables; or brushing teeth.

Boiling the water may not make it safe for drinking.

Bottled water used for making infant formula must be boiled.

Power disruption to blame

The water can still be used for laundry and bathing, except for small children who could swallow the water.

The advisory was issued after a power outage created a drop in water pressure.

"It is possible that a loss of water pressure can create conditions that compromise the safety of the drinking water," said Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the Health Protection Division. "Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution."

Public Health Sudbury & Districts staff will notify the municipality when the drinking water advisory is lifted and residents will be advised.