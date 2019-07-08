The City of Greater Sudbury is asking those in Onaping and Levack to conserve water.

On Saturday, the city says a "major water line break" happened in Onaping.

As a result, people in Onaping and Levack are asked to conserve water. That includes not watering lawns, washing vehicles and avoiding "any other activity that requires significant amounts of water."

The city says it hopes the repairs will be done by Monday night.