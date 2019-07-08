Onaping, Levack residents asked to conserve water
The City of Greater Sudbury is asking those in Onaping and Levack to conserve water.
Crews working to repair ‘major water line break,’ City of Greater Sudbury says
The City of Greater Sudbury is asking those in Onaping and Levack to conserve water.
On Saturday, the city says a "major water line break" happened in Onaping.
As a result, people in Onaping and Levack are asked to conserve water. That includes not watering lawns, washing vehicles and avoiding "any other activity that requires significant amounts of water."
The city says it hopes the repairs will be done by Monday night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.