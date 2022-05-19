With almost 40 years on Frenchman Lake in Greater Sudbury, Garry Lamoureux has never seen the water so high.

He says the last five years has also seen tensions rise on the lake, with a creek damned up by some and cleared by others.

"We used to be able to go anywhere on the lake and talk to people, get invited in, sit down and have a beer," said Lamoureux.

"That attitude has gone by the wayside right now and the simple solution here is let's get this thing back to normal and everything's kosher, nobody's upset."

Some people on Frenchman Lake are upset about the rising water levels and the damage it's causing to retaining walls and other property. (Erik White/CBC )

He and several of his neighbours worry that with the water level fluctuating by as much as two feet that retaining walls, docks, boathouses and other waterfront infrastructure could be damaged.

"Open it up and let the water out and get it back to where it was. That's all we want to do," Lamoureux said.

He and some of his neighbours have complained to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

John Dwyer, who has been on Frenchman Lake since 2008, says the ministry told him that others on the lake like where the water level is now.

"It's discouraging to see that basically their answer was 'Let's see what happens.' Well, holy jeez, that's easy to say when it's not your property," said Dwyer.

"It's going to take more than that to make me want to move, but it's just irritating to see all the efforts you put in to making things nice and making it safe around the edges, with the potential of something to wreck everything you've done."

Residents of Frenchman Lake say after complaints to the Ministry of Natural Resources about the blocked culvert, it was replaced with this wrapping on the rocks along the creek. (Erik White/CBC)

The Ministry of Natural Resources did come out to the lake in the fall of 2021 to replace culverts on the creek with reinforcing stones covered in Riprap, but in a statement to CBC it says that was an infrastructure issue and that otherwise it doesn't monitor levels in lakes not controlled by a dam.

Terry Rees, executive director of Federation of Ontario Cottagers' Associations, says disputes about water levels are common across the province.

"The list is something like: it's always too low, it's always too high or the fact that it's poorly managed," he said.

Terry Rees is the executive director of the Federation of Ontario Cottagers' Associations. (Federation of Ontario Cottagers' Associations)

Rees said his organization has had success working within the water management plans the province draws up for many river and lake systems, but in general he says water levels are tough to control.

"Our province is so vast, the systems are so large," he said.

"I think we just need to have fairly modest expectations of how precise that can be."

Rees says with skyrocketing waterfront property prices and increasingly erratic weather with climate change, we need to be more "diligent about land use planning," especially how close to the water's edge development is allowed.