A water leak in Hearst has been repaired and water services are restored in the community.

On Wednesday, the town declared a state of emergency due to a water main break. The community had been dealing with a leak in its water main since Jan. 29. Later on Thursday, the community lifted the state of emergency.

Crews located the leak in the conduit of a fire hydrant at 8th and Edward Streets on Wednesday night. While repairing the line, damage was done to a nearby sidewalk.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

A boil water advisory remains in place for anyone who gets their water from the municipal system.