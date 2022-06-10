Algoma Public Health warns people not to drink water from St. Mary's River after oil spill
Health unit also warns against swimming, kayaking or fishing in the river
Algoma Public Health is warning people who draw water directly from the St. Mary's River or who have a well near the shore not to drink the water due to an oil spill.
The spill does not affect the Sault Ste. Marie municipal drinking water system.
The health unit says if your drinking water intake is located east (or downstream) of the Algoma steel mill and the Great Lakes Power plant, there is a risk of contamination.
It is warning people to not drink or bathe in the water, or go swimming, kayaking, or fishing in the river.
The Ontario Ministry of Environment is working on the oil spill.
Anyone who sees signs of oil contamination, up to and including Echo Bay, should call the Spills Action Centre at 1-800-268-6060.
For more details, read the advisory here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?