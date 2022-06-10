Algoma Public Health is warning people who draw water directly from the St. Mary's River or who have a well near the shore not to drink the water due to an oil spill.

The spill does not affect the Sault Ste. Marie municipal drinking water system.

The health unit says if your drinking water intake is located east (or downstream) of the Algoma steel mill and the Great Lakes Power plant, there is a risk of contamination.

It is warning people to not drink or bathe in the water, or go swimming, kayaking, or fishing in the river.

The Ontario Ministry of Environment is working on the oil spill.

Anyone who sees signs of oil contamination, up to and including Echo Bay, should call the Spills Action Centre at 1-800-268-6060.

For more details, read the advisory here.