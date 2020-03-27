As municipalities continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, changes are being made to waste management.

In Greater Sudbury, the city says it is temporarily closing public access to landfill sites across the city.

"With landfill residential traffic steadily increasing over the past few days, these closures will support important physical distancing measures recommended by public health," the city stated in a release.

As a result, households are now allowed to put four bags out each week of garbage instead of one.

The city adds that people without roadside pickup service who use drop-off sites are unaffected by the closures.

The city has also cancelled household hazardous waste depot drop off days scheduled in April until further notice.

Landfills remain open in other municipalities but some have put restrictions in place on waste collection.

In Timmins and North Bay, citizens are asked to place all garbage in a bag and not to loosely place it in waste containers.

If you're sick, Timmins wants you to put any item that has come into contact with your mouth, nose or eyes in a separate bag before putting it in your garbage can or blue box.

The City of North Bay wants anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to hang onto their recyclables until further notice.

In Sault Ste. Marie, no cash payments are being accepted at the landfill. Anyone who is sick is not allowed on site.