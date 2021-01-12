North Bay provincial police have taken to the ice to charge a man with violating COVID-19 regulations.

Officers charged a 36 year-old ice hut owner on Wasi Lake in Powassan on the weekend, after receiving a complaint about too many people at an ice hut.

They report there were more than 10 people from different residences at the hut.

Officers charged the ice hut owner with failing to comply with provincial orders, and issued a ticket for $880.

Police are reminding people venturing out of a few rules that are currently in place:

All reservations for temporary accommodations (including ice huts) had to have been made before December 26, 2020;

Those staying in an ice hut, whether rented or not, must be from the same residence (exception is that a person who lives alone and who has a different address can join the group); and

No outdoor gatherings of over 10 people.

North Bay OPP say they received numerous calls over the weekend about Covid-19 regulations being broken. They say officers are following up on all complaints.