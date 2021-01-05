An alternative space has been found for the city-run Day Centre in Greater Sudbury.

This is a space which provides support, access to resources and shelter from the elements for the local vulnerable population, during daytime hours.

The program had been operating out of 19 Frood Road, but last month the building's landlord asked Centre du Santé Communautaire to find a new location due to concerns from neighbouring businesses.

Since then city staff have been working with the organization to try to find a new spot.

During a Dec. 21 city council meeting, councillors told staff they would prefer the program operate out of a city-owned facility.

Given that the warming centre needs to be located in the downtown core that meant there were only two options, said Gail Spencer, coordinator of shelters and homelessness programs.

Gail Spencer is the coordinator of shelters and homelessness programs for the City of Greater Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Those two options were: space in the provincial tower at 199 Larch Street and the municipal arena on Minto Street.

The Day Centre will relocate to 199 Larch Street on Monday, January 11.

Spencer says there is a large boardroom on the main floor that has a separate entrance and a separate washroom.

The boardroom can hold 32 people, however Spencer adds there is another nearby boardroom that could be opened up to provide more room.

"We want to ensure that we can continue to provide a safe space without the fear of having the program be asked to leave from another location."

The 199 Larch Street space will be used as the warming centre until the end of May.

The municipal arena on Minto Street was eliminated as an option because of existing contracts with the Ontario Hockey League.

Spencer says everything will simply transfer to the new location. This means the hours of operation (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.) will remain the same, breakfast will still be available, and client navigators will still be on hand to help clients connect with any social services they need, particularly housing.

Spencer says a core of about 60 people use the centre regularly.

"These are our neighbours and they're part of our community; The people that will use this program — it's important that they have a safe place to go within the downtown core."