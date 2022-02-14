Warm up with a taste of Haiti at this place on Notre Dame Avenue
Cuisine Tropicale is an Afro-Caribbean restaurant that specializes in Haitian food
It's February in Northern Ontario, and I think it's safe to say the word "tropical" isn't one that comes to mind. That is, unless you happen to be visiting the restaurant we're learning about for this week's edition of Northern Nosh.
Cuisine Tropicale bills itself as a Afro-Caribbean restaurant on Notre Dame Avenue in Greater Sudbury. They serve dishes from many warm-weather countries — but Haitian food is a particular specialty.
To learn more, I spoke with co-owner Roby Joseph, who started the restaurant with Sheila Pascale.
Tap on the player to hear our conversation.
Cuisine Tropicale is located at 893 Notre Dame Ave. in Greater Sudbury.
