Sudbury·Northern Nosh

Warm up with a taste of Haiti at this place on Notre Dame Avenue

Cuisine Tropicale is an Afro-Caribbean restaurant on Notre Dame Avenue in Greater Sudbury that specializes in Haitian cuisine.

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Cuisine Tropicale is located in a strip mall off Notre Dame Avenue in Greater Sudbury. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

It's February in Northern Ontario, and I think it's safe to say the word "tropical" isn't one that comes to mind. That is, unless you happen to be visiting the restaurant we're learning about for this week's edition of Northern Nosh.

Cuisine Tropicale bills itself as a Afro-Caribbean restaurant on Notre Dame Avenue in Greater Sudbury. They serve dishes from many warm-weather countries — but Haitian food is a particular specialty. 

Fried fish with djondjon rice and fried plaintain. (Cuisine Tropicale/Facebook)

To learn more, I spoke with co-owner Roby Joseph, who started the restaurant with Sheila Pascale.

Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North6:32Northern Nosh: Cuisine Tropicale
After a couple of weeks away, Northern Nosh is back with another tasty food story. This week, we're in Sudbury to learn about a Haitian restaurant called Cuisine Tropicale. Jonathan spoke with co-owner Roby Joseph. 6:32

Cuisine Tropicale is located at 893 Notre Dame Ave. in Greater Sudbury.

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

