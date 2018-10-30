A young Sudbury girl will be featured across Canada in a televised public service announcement for War Amps.

9-year-old Sophia Carlson was born without part of her left arm, but that hasn't stopped her from leading an active life.

This week the 2018 War Amps labels will go out across Ontario.

Carlson is the face of this year's campaign.

The public service announcement will air across the country.

As a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, she's received financial assistance for the cost of the artificial limbs that she uses to rock climb, play piano and swim.

The organization raises money for amputees through its key tag and address label programs.

To see a video of Sophie's story you can go here.