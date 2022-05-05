Sudbury police make arrest in Walmart shooting

Greater Sudbury police say they've made an arrest in connection with a shooting incident at a Sudbury Walmart store on March 31.

In a statement released Thursday morning, police said Kaden Graham, 20, was arrested inside a residential unit on Montague Avenue in Sudbury Wednesday evening.

On March 31, Graham allegedly shot a 20 year old man following an altercation at the New Sudbury Walmart. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that around 9:20 p.m. on May 4, members of the Emergency Response Unit entered the residence and immediately took Graham into custody.

Graham is now facing several charges, including Attempted Murder with a Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

He is expected to attend bail court Thursday.