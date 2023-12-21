Reaction from Walleye anglers mixed on FMZ 10 rule changes

Upcoming changes to the fishing regulations in part of northeastern Ontario is drawing mixed reactions from anglers.

A particular point of contention in the changes, which take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, is a reduction in the keeping size of walleye in Fisheries Management Zone 10.

The winter season for walleye has also been shortened to end on the third Sunday in March. It was previously set at March 31.

"The anglers here, they're not happy about it," said Randy Fawcett, a member on the executive of the Algoma Fish and Game Club and part of the advisory council for Ontario's FMZs 9 and 10.

The possession limit for walleye in FMZ 10 has not changed (four, for sport fishing licence holders), but all four must now be less than 46 centimetres in length. Previously, anglers were allowed to keep one fish larger than 46 centimetres.

There are also reductions in the maximum keeping size of northern pike, and anglers with conservation-tier licences are now allowed to keep one additional bass.

FMZ 10 spans from Wawa across to Elk Lake, then down to the mouth of the French River. Its southern and western boundaries are the shores of Lake Huron and Lake Superior, though Zone 10 also includes inland lakes on Manitoulin Island.

Walleye populations 'stressed' in zone 10

The reductions in walleye size limits are meant to improve the long-term sustainability of the fishery in this zone, said Sarah Fig, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

"Provincial monitoring results show that the walleye population in FMZ 10 is among the lowest of northern FMZs, and particularly adult walleye abundance is below levels considered sustainable," she said in an email to CBC News.

According to the MNRF, walleye are the most targeted fish among recreational anglers in FMZ 10 during the summer months, and the second-most targeted during the winter.

According to MNRF, FMZ 10 is the most densely populated fisheries management zone in northeastern Ontario. It also has the highest density of roads. (Ontario MNRF/Supplied)

The existing possession limits for these fish have been in place for 15 years.

"There have been small improvements since 2008 in some indicators of walleye status within FMZ 10, however several indicators suggest that walleye populations remain stressed," Fig said.

"Changes will help to ensure sustainable fisheries management, while helping to protect, preserve and recover walleye populations."

Anglers want more science clarity

Fawcett said he understood the motivation behind reducing the slot size, but he called for more transparency on the data MNRF used to inform their decisions on changes to season length and slot sizes.

"By allowing the bigger fish to not be caught and survive, we're going to end up with more spawners and eventually more fish, is the hope," he said.

"I've been asking a few people about that, where the science came from, to justify that the fish are actually spawning early. And I never got any answers back," Fawcett said, regarding the shortened winter walleye season.

Some other anglers, commenting online, were supportive of the changes because of the promised benefits to the health of the fishery.

Fawcett said he, and other anglers on the FMZ 10 advisory council, had voted against the changes, but other council members had outvoted them. MNRF said it gathered feedback from many stakeholders, including anglers, Indigenous communities and tourist operators in the zone.

The ministry said it uses the Fish ON-Line website to post summaries of its broad-scale monitoring program at various lakes. That's the program it uses to study the health of fisheries in Ontario.

According to MNRF, FMZ 10 has the highest road and population density of all zones in the northeast.