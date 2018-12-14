55 residents of a seniors home in the Copper Cliff section of Sudbury are in temporary accommodation following a flood Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters and EMS responded to the Walford on the Park home around 1:30 am Thursday following a fire alarm. Emergency crews and staff enlisted the help of Sudbury Transit to move 35 residents to the Quality Inn. Another 20 went home with family.

Sudbury Transit Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Jesse O'Shell said the evacuation was an "excellent coordinated effort."

A spokesperson with the home said a broken water line from outside flooded the basement, causing the electrical and heating systems to shut down.

Some residents were picked up by family members but most of them were put up in a hotel with nursing staff to assist them.

The Red Cross is providing assistance.