A suggestion that the federal government pay all property tax bills during the pandemic got a cool reception at council meetings in northeastern Ontario on Tuesday night.

North Bay city councillor Mike Anthony tabled a motion calling on the federal government to provide millions of dollars to cities and towns so that all property taxes can be waived for this year.

He says it would help out those struggling financially during the COVID-19 lockdown and make sure the city could keep critical services running.

"We all know there is only one taxpayer," Anthony told council during a virtual meeting.

"The biggest challenge that we face is by law municipalities can't run deficits. Higher levels of government can handle financing in a different longer term way."

Anthony said the idea is at least worth "putting on the radar" of the federal government.

North Bay city councillor Mark King said the chances of this actually happening was "nil to nothing," but said it was a good chance to talk about the financial calamity cities and towns could be facing after the pandemic.

"Certainly large scale property tax defaults and delays will be the order of the day," King said. He added that he believes city revenues will be badly hit with many businesses going under during the shutdown.

He told councillors it wasn't too early to start talking about cancelling construction projects, bringing in a hiring freeze and maybe considering layoffs of full-time staff, as other cities and towns in Ontario have done.

North Bay deputy mayor Tanya Vrebosch said a "blanket approach" like this doesn't work, when many people are still working and are able to pay their property tax bills.

"It's better to take those funds and have a targeted approach," she told council.

"The recovery stage of the pandemic will cost the most money. How do we get our businesses to stay open? How do we get them to have people employed? Those are the things that will make us thrive."

North Bay city council rejected the motion by a vote of 9-2.

Danny Whalen is a city councillor in Temiskaming Shores and president of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities. (Erik White/CBC)

The idea also didn't get much traction at Temiskaming Shores city council on Tuesday.

Mayor Carman Kidd said it would go against some of the assistance programs the federal government has already rolled out and would be a "phenomenal" bill, considering property taxes for Temiskaming Shores alone is $12 million.

City councillor Danny Whalen, who is also president of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities, said it would be tough to waive property taxes without hurting frontline services.

"So whether it's federal tax, provincial tax or municipal tax, it's paid by everyone in this meeting and everyone in town here. So if you eliminate $100 million in municipal tax, you need to make it up somewhere else," Whalen said.

Temiskaming Shores council did vote to ask the public health unit to go without its regular funding from cities and towns in the region for the next three months.

It is making a similar request of the district social services board, which oversees social housing and ambulance service in the area.