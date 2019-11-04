Wahnapitae First Nation celebrates full-time nurse practitioner in the community
Health director says new service will help reduce travel and improve care
The health director of the Wahnapitae First Nation health centre says he hopes the addition of a full-time nurse practitioner will lead to a healthier community.
On Monday, the Norman Recollet Health Centre celebrated the addition of the service. The centre opened about seven years ago in the community, and officials have been working for the last five to get a permanent nurse practitioner.
Health director Robin Cheslock says having the service will reduce travel for those in the community.
"Rather than a young family with a sick child having to travel into Sudbury to a walk-in clinic … they now just have to leave the safety of their home to drive up the street to their own health centre and their own primary care services being offered in the community," he said.
Cheslock says the community is excited to have more services offered.
"For a number of years, this is what they've been waiting for," he said.
"We're starting to see an uptake, so we're seeing more people coming through the door than we have before We'll probably see some better health outcomes as well."
He says the next steps will be to continue to expand the services offered at the health centre.
"We're currently in the process of hiring a social worker to help address our mental health and addiction needs in the community as well," he said.
Cheslock says they also plan to offer services to members who don't live in the community. He says a trial service will launch in January where the nurse practitioner, mental health worker and family well-being worker will travel throughout the region for those who don't live in the area.
