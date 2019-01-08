Wahnapitae First Nation pot shops raided by police

Six people have been charged following police raids of two marijuana dispensaries on the Wahnapitae First Nation, north of Sudbury.

Provincial and Anishnabek Police executed search warrants against Creator's Choice and First Nations Medicinal on Jan 3.

A 47-year-old man at Creator's Choice was charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing a police officer, as well as assaulting a police officer.

Three other people at the Taighwenini Trail Road dispensary were charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

During that raid, police say they seized more than $110,000 worth of cannabis bud, hash and edibles.

On the same day, police visited First Nations Medicinal on Loonway Road, on the other side of the small First Nation community.

Officers charged two people there with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling. They seized marijuana bud, oil, shatter, hash and edibles estimated to be worth more than $40,000.