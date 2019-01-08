Skip to Main Content
Wahnapitae First Nation pot shops raided by police

Two marijuana dispensaries in northern First Nation community have been raided before and re-opened

Marijuana is packaged up for a customer at First Nations Medicinal in Wahnapitae First Nation in January 2018. It was one of two dispensaries in the community raided by police last week. (Erik White/CBC )

Six people have been charged following police raids of two marijuana dispensaries on the Wahnapitae First Nation, north of Sudbury. 

Provincial and Anishnabek Police executed search warrants against Creator's Choice and First Nations Medicinal on Jan 3.

A 47-year-old man at Creator's Choice was charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing a police officer, as well as assaulting a police officer.

Three other people at the Taighwenini Trail Road dispensary were charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

During that raid, police say they seized more than $110,000 worth of cannabis bud, hash and edibles.

On the same day, police visited First Nations Medicinal on Loonway Road, on the other side of the small First Nation community.

Officers charged two people there with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling. They seized marijuana bud, oil, shatter, hash and edibles estimated to be worth more than $40,000.

