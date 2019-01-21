A weekend house fire in Wahnapitae proved extra challenging for Greater Sudbury Fire Services due to the frigid cold temperatures.

Fire crews were called to the fire on Jumbo Road, Saturday night.

On-duty platoon chief Andre Groulx says at the time, temperatures were in the minus 30s (Celsius), with the wind chill in the mid minus 40s.

Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell told CBC News that firefighters warmed themselves in a Sudbury transit bus, which was used as a warming station at the scene.

He says this is a regular practice both during the winter and summer months, when weather conditions are in extremes of either cold or hot tempertures respectively.

Oshell adds two people were able to get out of the home unharmed, but are now displaced.

Damage to the home is estimated around $185,000.

Oshell says the cause of the fire is still undetermined.