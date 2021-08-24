Temporary wage increase not enough for the profession, says PSW

A temporary wage increase for personal support workers does not do enough to keep workers in the field long-term, says a PSW from Sault Ste. Marie.

On Monday the provincial government said it would extend its $3-per-hour wage increase for workers in long-term care homes and similar facilities until Oct. 31. In a press release, the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care said the extension would cost an additional $169 million.

Rachel MacLean, a Sault Ste. Marie PSW with 11 years experience, said the temporary increase does not provide enough long-term certainty in the field, where turnover is high due to difficult working conditions and low wages.

"They keep extending it, two months, three months, but what's the goal? Are we worth it or are we not?" she asked.

MacLean said a lot of her peers leave the profession after only six months, when they realize the extent of the workload.

"When you're going to school you're given an idea of how much care you'll be able to give, and then you get into the field and it's nothing like that," she said.

"You're always short-staffed and you have to just get the care done. So it's difficult when you're not given any leeway and you have to get the job done. It's emotionally and physically draining."

MacLean said she would prefer to see a universal wage rate in the field, where pay can vary depending on work setting.

Nickel Belt MPP and opposition health critic France Gélinas said the temporary pay increase will be welcome news to PSWs who qualify, but many don’t. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

Nickel Belt MPP and opposition health critic France Gélinas said the temporary pay increase will be welcome news to PSWs who qualify, but many don't. She said workers in a hospital setting, such as those at Sudbury's Health Sciences North, will not receive the $3-per-hour wage increase.

Gélinas added PSWs should be better compensated in general. "Make PSW jobs good jobs," she said. "Make them full-time, permanent, decent pay with benefits, a pension plan, a few sick days, and give them a workload that a human being can handle."

In a press release, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwarth said her party would commit to raising PSW wages by $5 per hour.