Transport Canada says it has cancelled Wabusk Air's Air Operator Certificate, effectively grounding the operation that operates out of Moosonee.

In a news release issued Monday, the agency says Wabusk had a "demonstrated inability to safely operate in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations."

It added that the department has used various measures in the past — including certificate action and enhanced monitoring — to ensure Wabusk complied.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada's web site shows multiple investigations into the airline.

Air passengers in the communities previously serviced by Wabusk Air, can continue to use the other available air operators in the area, Transport Canada said.

According to the company's website, Wabusk travels between Moosonee, communities along the James Bay coast, and Timmins.