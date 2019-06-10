Transport Canada grounds Wabusk Air out of Moosonee
Moosonee company prohibited from providing commercial air services
Transport Canada says it has cancelled Wabusk Air's Air Operator Certificate, effectively grounding the operation that operates out of Moosonee.
In a news release issued Monday, the agency says Wabusk had a "demonstrated inability to safely operate in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations."
It added that the department has used various measures in the past — including certificate action and enhanced monitoring — to ensure Wabusk complied.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada's web site shows multiple investigations into the airline.
Air passengers in the communities previously serviced by Wabusk Air, can continue to use the other available air operators in the area, Transport Canada said.
According to the company's website, Wabusk travels between Moosonee, communities along the James Bay coast, and Timmins.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.