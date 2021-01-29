Vounteer Sudbury is looking to get more seniors involved in the community, virtually. The group is getting ready to launch a new program, aimed at getting seniors volunteering online.

The program coordinator with Volunteer Sudbury says the goal is to keep seniors connected in a safe way during the pandemic.

"The groups are able to socialize with each other but they also get to take part in activities, like mask sewing, and knitting winter wear to donate to community organizations like the warming centres," Megan Karchie said.

Other activities will include writing thank you notes to front line workers.

Seniors who want to take part need to have a phone, but those with computers are encouraged to use them to attend online.

"So once they sign up, there is a pod leader for each group that leads these Zoom sessions," Karchie said.

"Once a week, seniors and older adults will log into Zoom for a virtual meeting so they can socialize and hang out online together, while participating in the activities together at home."

The centre received a $25,000 grant from the federal government to launch the program.

The different "pods" being offered are: