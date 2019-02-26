Volunteer Sudbury hoping to make volunteering more inclusive at Velocity Conference
Alanna LaHay says not for profit groups can 'open the door' to technology, inclusiveness
For the first time, Volunteer Sudbury will be hosting a conference to help non-profit organizations learn all about the advancements in volunteerism.
The group will also be discussing how to remove some of the barriers for both volunteers and organizations.
Alanna LaHay, the program manager at Volunteer Sudbury says they're hoping the March conference will help other organizations be more inclusive to all people who may want to volunteer.
"What we're trying to do is reduce any barriers to volunteerism along with educating non-profit organizations as to some advancements that are being made and how they can make their volunteer management more innovative," LaHay said.
She says organizations involved will be learning from industry leaders everything from how to increase retention rates to criminal record checks to new technology for volunteerism.
She says they also will focus on ensuring that organizations strive for inclusiveness.
"As inclusive as possible to someone who may come in with social anxiety or they may need a quiet space to work from," LaHay said. "We're trying to not only open the door to technology and how their job can be made easier but also how they can make it more inclusive."
Registration for the conference closes on March 8th.
You can learn more about Volunteer Sudbury by visiting their Facebook page.
