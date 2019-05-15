A Sudbury group that supports women who are victims of sexual assault wants to help young men in the community avoid becoming perpetrators of violence..

The Voices for Women program at the Sudbury Sexual Assault Centre offers male teens an opportunity to become allies on the issue of sexual violence.

Roslyn Deisinger, community outreach and education coordinator, says the group wants to help teens talk openly about the challenges boys and men face.

"[They will] be able to come together with a male facilitator to explore our current concepts of masculinity, what our culture is telling us [about] what it means to be a man," she said, adding that they will look at the cultural messages to see what is important and what is harmful.

"I work in gender-based sexual violence prevention. And I think a lot of people see this as a women's issue," she said.

"But ultimately we know that between 85 and 99 percent of perpetrators of sexual assault and other kinds of sexual violence are men. So this is an issue that we need to be engaging men in."

The program involves four virtual training sessions, held weekly, and is being led by a male facilitator. Those who attend the sessions will receive volunteer hours and a certificate of training completion. Afterwards, the participants will be given the opportunity to mentor younger peers.

Deisinger says the hope is to evolve the allyship training "into something a little bit larger and more regular, with training sessions being offered in our community on a regular basis."

