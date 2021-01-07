The Sault Area Hospital is is once again tightening restrictions on visitors to its facility due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases.

As of January 6, 2021, there are 29 active cases in the Algoma Public Health region.

Designated visitors will only be allowed for labouring mothers, paediatric patients, patients undergoing urgent surgery, long-stay patients with identified support, or patients who are at end-of-life.

They will be screened for symptoms, recent exposures, and are required to check-in at the front entrance and nurses' station.

These visitor restrictions begin Friday, January 8, 2021.

The hospital is not allowing visitors for suspected or confirmed COVID patients, except under exceptional circumstances.

The hospital will still allow virtual visits for inpatients to alleviate patients and families' feelings of isolation.

Virtual visits for inpatients can be arranged by connecting with the appropriate nursing unit.

Those who have access to their own devices are encouraged to connect through Skype, FaceTime, or telephone calls.