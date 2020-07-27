If a friend or family member lives in a long-term care home or group setting, you likely haven't seen them since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the head of a North Bay company says he has developed a safe way to visit those in care, without risking their health.

Louis Brown, the CEO of NorEnvironmental International, is in the process of testing his product called a Visitor Pod. Brown says the company usually makes specialized shelters that can be set up by military and EMS in extreme situations.

Brown says he saw the need to redevelop his product after news reports of people trying to visit their families in long-term care homes.

Last week, the province relaxed visitation rules for long-term care facilities. However, the homes must not be in outbreak status, and there is a two-person limit on visitors. Those coming in must "verbally attest" they've had a negative COVID-19 test taken within the past two weeks.

Brown describes the Visitor Pod as a two-sided shelter with a clear plastic wall in between.

"We've put in overpressured filtered air on the resident's side so that they are protected from anyone bringing anything in to them by being on the visitor's side, which is sealed," he said.

"We minimize right off the bat any chance of spread. But then when we put the filter system in, it eliminates it."

He says the system doesn't require people to wear PPE or have a negative test. The pods would have to be properly cleaned in between visits.

"When we developed the visitor pod, it was for multiple family members to be able to come in and see their parents, their grandparents or their relatives," he said.

"If they have a hearing impairment, then we've come up with a speaker system so they can hear their family and their family can hear them without having to raise their voices."

Brown says they're working on setting up a "field trial" to test the product.

"We know that the components all work," he said.

"What we're trying to do, is to make any changes to make it more ergonomic and have residents feel comfortable in it."

He says while it's different than the work his company normally does, he feels the product could make a difference.

"We're all affected by what's going on and we all know people we can't go visit," he said.

"We have relatives and friends who are in facilities and you haven't been able to see them in months."