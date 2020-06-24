A woman living in Cambridge, Ontario is helping create a virtual visiting network for people isolated due to COVID-19 at long-term care homes, hospices and hospitals.

Many of her efforts are being felt in northern Ontario, and this week in Sudbury.

Stacey Del Fabbro says she started thinking about how to connect people with their family and friends after she saw a doctor in Italy talking about how he and the nurses had to videotape patients on their cell phones to say their final goodbyes because they couldn't be with their family.

Del Fabbro was horrified and thought that maybe by sending some tablets to those in isolation, they could stay in touch virtually.

So she started fundraising with the initial goal of sending out five, six, or seven tablets out.

Soon Del Fabbro realized it wasn't only local restrictions that were keeping people apart, but also geography and finances so she broadened the scope of where she would send the tablets.

This week, she's wrapping up three tablets to send to Maison McCulloch House in Sudbury for palliative care patients there.

She says tablets have gone out across northern Ontario to Kenora, Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie. She's sent some to London, Kitchener- Waterloo as well as Montreal and other places in Quebec.

Del Fabbro says she's only motivated by a desire to help.

"I'm an artist by trade and so it doesn't relate that way I have no medical background whatsoever," she says. "I'm not technically bright on computers. I just have a need to help people."

She says she blasted everyone she knew with fundraising emails and set up a site.

"I knew I couldn't afford to send all these tablets out, but I knew that if everybody could put ten dollars in then we as a group could change a lot of lives and so that was basically what I said to people. I don't need a lot of money. I need a little bit of money from a lot of people. And a lot of people gave me bigger amounts than I would have expected and a lot of people could only give me five or ten dollars and that was fine."

Del Fabbro says the response from the recipients has been phenomenal.

"They send us pictures of patients and the staff and it's been great and the response from the people donating who felt as hopeless as I did, and as helpless as I did, find a way that they can give back something.

Del Fabbro says she's surpassed her goal of seven tablets and is now aiming for a hundred.



