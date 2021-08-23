Virtual program connects thousands of older adults in North Bay area

A virtual program to connect isolated seniors during the pandemic in the North Bay area has been more successful than anticipated.

The Near North Palliative Care Network's Seniors Connections program has reached around 2,600 older adults since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The program offers three online events a week for older people and palliative care clients.

Monica Do Coutto Monni, executive director of the Near North Palliative Care Network, said their virtual services for end of life help combat social isolation.

"They have so much difficulty to drive or to find transportation to the nearest bigger city like North Bay to participate in an event," she said, referring to the older adults the network serves. "It's far easier for them if the events and activities can come to them in the safety of their home."

The Near North Palliative Care Network received a $70,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, which allowed Do Coutto Monni to hire a social coordinator to organize the online events each week. But that funding runs out in November.

Do Coutto Monni said they are currently looking for more grants or funding to extend the program.