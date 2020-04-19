Virtual mining health and safety conference still a go
Approximately 300 people slated to attend on-line
A mining health and safety conference that normally attracts 300 participants each year will be held in a virtual forum this year.
The three day event is being hosted online this week by Workplace Safety North.
Scheduled to be held April 21-23, WSN plans to offer by video a compilation of keynote speakers from previous conferences.
According to the group, each keynote speaker will be followed by a discussion with Roy Slack, president of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.
The speakers include Big Daddy Tazz, a comedian and mental health advocate, Jim Lees, an intergenerational wellness specialist, and Corrie Pitzer, a behavioural and strategic safety specialist.
Angele Poitras, community engagement specialist with WSN, said the change was made due to COVID-19 and public health directives, adding that the team felt it was important not to cancel the event.
"We realize one of the things that we need to be doing now is protecting our minds," Poitras said. "Health and safety is about mind, body and soul and COVID-19 gave us the rare opportunity to help us protect minds."
"We're looking to make people laugh, let them learn and help them to explore."
Poitras said conference organizers combed through archives to see which speakers would make for a relevant second visit.
"The [speakers] were carefully chosen based on what we're facing right now and what our clients and our northern communities are telling us about what is affecting them," Poitras said.
You can find out more about the conference by visiting Workplace Safety North's web site.
