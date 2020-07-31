Réseau ACCESS Network to offer virtual chat for LGBTQ seniors
Weekly Virtual 2S-LGBTQ+ Coffee and Chats will run every Thursday morning
A new initiative in Sudbury is aiming to bring seniors in the LGBTQ community together.
Réseau ACCESS Network is starting its Virtual 2S-LGBTQ+ Coffee and Chats program on Aug. 6. It will run each Thursday morning.
Participants are encouraged to brew a pot of coffee and join in on the virtual chat. The goal is to help alleviate feelings of isolation and loneliness as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Adrienne Moreau, seniors program coordinator with the network, says creating space for socializing and meeting new people is important.
"It's actually shown that socially isolated older adults have a greater likelihood of having a sedentary lifestyle, substance abuse, falls and hospitalizations," she said.
"So that's why I think programs to have folks come together and create a social network and better sense of belonging is important."
Moreau adds it's great to have a safe space to reach out and connect.
"I'm very excited to reach older adults who identify within the 2SLGBTQ+ community because they may not feel like they have a space or programs to attend to create these friendships," she said.
To participate, people will need a phone, tablet or computer with microphone and a camera. To register, contact the network.
With files from Sam Juric
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.