A new initiative in Sudbury is aiming to bring seniors in the LGBTQ community together.

Réseau ACCESS Network is starting its Virtual 2S-LGBTQ+ Coffee and Chats program on Aug. 6. It will run each Thursday morning.

Participants are encouraged to brew a pot of coffee and join in on the virtual chat. The goal is to help alleviate feelings of isolation and loneliness as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Adrienne Moreau, seniors program coordinator with the network, says creating space for socializing and meeting new people is important.

"It's actually shown that socially isolated older adults have a greater likelihood of having a sedentary lifestyle, substance abuse, falls and hospitalizations," she said.

"So that's why I think programs to have folks come together and create a social network and better sense of belonging is important."

Moreau adds it's great to have a safe space to reach out and connect.

"I'm very excited to reach older adults who identify within the 2SLGBTQ+ community because they may not feel like they have a space or programs to attend to create these friendships," she said.

To participate, people will need a phone, tablet or computer with microphone and a camera. To register, contact the network.