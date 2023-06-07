Vintage clothing businesses rebuild at a new location after downtown Sudbury fire

The owners of a Sudbury, Ont. vintage clothing store who lost their business due to fire last month have set up shop at a new temporary location.

Sarah White operated Kulta Vintage and Kaela Loewen ran Business Casual Vintage out of a shared downtown space located in the Coulson Entertainment Centre.

On May 24, a fire that started in a restaurant kitchen in the building caused extensive smoke damage to the store and other businesses.

The building also had 39 tenants who lived in second-floor apartments, and who had to be evacuated. Twenty-six of the people who lived in the building needed help from the Red Cross to find somewhere to stay, or get other support like food and clothing.

Kaela Loewen owns Business Casual Vintage and had to relocate to a temporary location due to smoke damage to her previous storefront. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

"All of our vintage clothing was smoke damaged," Loewen said.

"But with the overwhelming support of our family and friends, and everyone that shops with us, we were able to get back on our feet, get a new space and we are back open."

The two business owners were able to relocate to 96 Paris Street, not far from their old downtown location, on a short-term basis.

Loewen said they had to make a trip to Toronto to visit their usual suppliers and hand-pick new items for the shop.

"It took more money to get us up on our feet again. We had to buy all new hangers and all new racks," she said.

Loewen said their clothing items weren't insured, due to the high cost, so they are working with a friend to restore some more valuable pieces – such as some wool parkas – themselves.

"You've got to wash them with lots of vinegar and baking soda, and multiple washes," she said.

"And then they need to stay in the sun for, I don't know, two weeks before the smell is gone."

Loewen said they would both like to return to their previous location, but they do not yet know if or when that could happen.

Displaced tenants

Gail Spencer, the city of Greater Sudbury's manager of housing stability and homelessness, said the tenants who were displaced also don't know when they'll be able to return to their apartments.

Spencer said most of the people displaced have been able to make other arrangements – either staying with friends and family or finding new apartments – but eight households have continued to use hotel rooms supplied with help from the city and Red Cross.

Those hotel rooms have been approved until Tuesday, June 13, Spencer said.

If they need help after that time Spencer said they city's housing services can assist them.