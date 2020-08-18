Deceased in Sables-Spanish Rivers death identified by OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say Vincent Gagne, 46, of Sables-Spanish Rivers Township has been identified as the deceased in a recent death.
Police ask anyone with details to call them
On Aug. 4, police responded to a 911 call about an unwanted person at a home in Massey.
Police located a victim who was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.
A 45-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with second degree murder. She's been taken into custody and will appear in court at a later date.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.