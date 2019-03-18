A downtown Sudbury business known to provide a hand up instead of a hand down is getting ready to close.

Village International sells handmade products imported from countries such as Guatemala, El Salvador, Thailand and India.

Pauline Loyer, the manager, says her business sells fair trade products to help women and children in developing countries.

"Everything is to pay to women a fair living wage for their work so that they can feed their children and put a roof over their heads and have their children go to school," she said.

Loyer says the store has had an impact on the lives of local women as well.

"We've made changes here in Sudbury," she said.

"I'm a strong advocate on women's rights. So, we have had an impact on a lot of people's lives."

Pauline Loyer is the manager of Village International. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

The building her business is in is for sale. Loyer says it's tough to close the doors as she's been involved for 25 years.

She says her customers are upset about the decision.

"Some of my customers have been coming for 25 years," she said. "That's a committed customer."

She says closing the store is one of the hardest things she's ever had to do.

Loyer says she plans to close the store by the end of May.