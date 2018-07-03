Summer is in full swing but that doesn't mean gamers are taking a break from technology.

Whether it's too hot to be outdoors or you don't want to give up your video game hobby, a Laurentian University professor, Aaron Langille, says there are plenty of options during the summer.

Hello Google

When it comes to gaming, you may recognize the big players including Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft. But there are rumours Google is getting into the video game market.

Langille says not a lot of details have been released so far.

"I think people are sort of anxiously awaiting what the next big reveal is going to be from this Google announcement," he said.

He says he's read there are three components to expect: a streaming service, a console and tools for game developers.

"There are a lot of rumblings in the rumour mill but people are kind of waiting for them to be substantiated," he said.

"Despite Google's size, entering a new arena … there's no guarantee that it will be an instant hit or an instant success."

Xbox at the Special Olympics

The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Seattle in July and a new event will take place.

According to the games, the "first-ever pilot video gaming tournament will take place."

Langille says a driving game named Forza Motorsport 7 will be featured.

"They are putting together teams," he said.

"What they're trying to do is they're trying to highlight the potential of eSports."

Our Video Games Matter columnist Aaron Langille dropped by to talk gaming news. He told us about Google's move into the gaming market and told us about some of this summer's new releases. 8:55

The president and CEO of the 2018 Special Olympics USA Beth Knox, says it's an exciting addition to the games.

"Many of our athletes are avid gamers," she said. "Research indicates playing video games can potentially boost cognitive and motor skills of people with intellectual disabilities."

Video games for pets?

If you're looking for video game entertainment for your Fluffy or Fido, Langille says you may not find a lot.

He says he's been digging up information on the topic, but adds no particular company is focusing all its attention on games for your furry friend.

Aaron Langille is a professor of computer science and game design at Laurentian University in Sudbury. (Aaron Langille/Supplied)

"The whole lack of opposable thumbs makes controllers difficult to hold," jokes Langille.

"But having said that, you do see electronic gadgets and gizmos that are focused toward pets."

However, Langille says there are electronic options for animals, including programmable feeding bowls and laser pointers for cats.

Coming up this summer

If you're looking for something new to try, Langille says releases of games do not slow down just because it's summer.

He says a number of new games will be released in the coming months, including Captain Toad for Nintendo Switch, Spiderman for the PlayStation 4 and a World of Warcraft expansion.

Langille says personally, he's looking forward to October when Mega Man 11 will be released.

"That one is definitely on my list," he said.

"Mega Man 11 is kind of a reinvention and I'm really looking forward to that one."