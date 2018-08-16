New
DeBeers Victor diamond mine marks 10 years, under shadow of plans to close next year
Take a tour of Ontario's first diamond mine and one of the province's most remote workplaces.
Diamonds were first discovered on the James Bay Coast in 1987, and the mine opened in 2008
It's been 10 years since Ontario's first diamond mine opened in the swampy James Bay lowlands, about 100 kilometres west of Attawapiskat.
Victor Mine is set to shut down in early 2019.
The mining company threw itself a 10th birthday party on Aug. 15, 2018, and invited journalists to come and take a rare look at one of the province's most remote workplaces.