Family and friends have identified the victim in Tuesday's hit and run in Greater Sudbury as Andal Govini Rajendra Prasad.

The 36-year old had lived in Canada for two years, coming as an international student from India to study computer science at Laurentian University.

Greater Sudbury Police said a female pedestrian was struck Tuesday evening on Walford Road by a pick-up truck. The driver fled the scene without stopping.

Andal died of her injuries in hospital.

Sujay Kalakala first met Andal in early January 2020, when they both had just arrived in Sudbury from India. They were both studying computational science.

"There I came to know her as a person who is from my community and speaks the same mother tongue as I speak," he said.

He described his friend Andal as kind and soft-hearted, who liked to volunteer and was well known among friends for her cooking.

According to Kalakala, Andal wanted to be a software professional, and stay in Sudbury.

"She liked it here," he said. "She thought of settling down in Sudbury."

Justice for Andal

Kalakala said the evening of the collision, Andal had just got off a transit bus and was on her way home. There is a pedestrian crossing on Walford Road at Ramsey View Court, which is where she was struck.

"I really want to know who it was and how they could do it," he said

"I really want justice for Andal because it's not a small thing to just hit and run away."

I really want justice for Andal because it's not a small thing to just hit and run away. - Sujay Kalakala, friend of victim

Vivek Sinha was also friends with Andal. He even bought the house she was living in and became her landlord.

"She was staying at that house, and we were friends and I was down there with my truck. She needed help moving something, and that's when her landlord was planning to sell the house," he said.

Friends become family

Sinha said Andal was a likable person and a good cook.

"All the friends, we used to hang around and probably hope that we would get a chance for her to cook for us."

Sinha said the Indian community in Sudbury is tight-knit and friends become family.

"Within the [Indian] community we try to include more and more friends around from Sudbury, because this is our home."

"Definitely our first priority right now, for all the friends and family around here to pay their last respects, before we send the body back to India, to her family," Sinha said.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home on Larch Street.

Sudbury Police continue to search for a light coloured Dodge Ram pickup truck.