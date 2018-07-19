Police ID victim in Highway 69 crash
Provincial police have identified the person killed in a late-night crash on Highway 69 Monday.
60-year-old Riffat Shamsi from Milton killed Monday
Police said 60-year-old Riffat Shamsi from Milton was a passenger in a Jeep Liberty travelling northbound on the highway when the vehicle left the road and struck a rock cut.
Shamsi was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remains in critical condition.