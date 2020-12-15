The MPP for Nipissing says the province is ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as soon as they arrive from the federal government. The feds have stated anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by the end of September.

Just one vaccine has been approved by Health Canada so far, but it's expected more will be approved in the future.

MPP Vic Fedeli says he's encouraging people to be patient, as this is the biggest immunization program to roll out in Canada in a century.

"It will come in stages. It's not all of a sudden, one day, it's going to be here. So we're going to continue to work with the feds. But let's be frank about it, it shows us there's light at the end of the tunnel," he told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

"So when the federal government gets it, we get it. And we have put in place retired General Rick Hillier, so that the absolute moment the vaccine comes, we are ready to distribute it throughout the province. So we'll continue to wait for the federal government to deliver us the vaccine."

Ontario's minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

'Sacrifices' to be made

The Nipissing riding has been fortunate with regard to a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases, something Fedeli chalks up to residents being "vigilant."

"I am on television every week talking to them. I'm on all the media every week talking [about] that you do need to physical distance, wear a mask. And I warn them, look what's happening down south. We are vigilant up north."

But with the Christmas holidays around the corner, there is mounting confusion around travel. Fedeli offers the following words:

"Take the advice, in Ontario, of the chief medical officer of health, but also listen to Canada's chief officer of health and she says ... don't go out," he said.

"This is not the time for you to be transmitting anything. We're all going to have to make some sacrifices this year. It's going to be very different. But follow the guidelines."