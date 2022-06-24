Quilt made of Vic Fedeli's ties sells for $5K at charity auction

A quilt made of Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli's yellow ties sold for $5,000 at a charity auction in North Bay, Ont.

From his early days in politics, as the mayor of North Bay in 2003, Fedeli started to wear yellow ties to create his own personal brand.

"I was an unknown. I'd never run for office," he said.

"And being the marketer that I am, I wanted to build a brand. And so I chose a colour to represent me everywhere I went."

Almost 20 years later, he built up a large collection of yellow ties and thought the ones no longer in his rotation could get a new life.

"I still have 65 yellow ties that are in a rotation," Fedeli said. "So they see the light of day every couple of months."

For those older ties to "see the light of day," Fedeli approached North Bay quilter Michele Seguin, so she could give them a new life, and raise some money for a good cause at the same time.

Seguin used the different shades of yellow from Fedeli's old ties to make a quilt with large sunflowers.

"The sunflowers were both our idea actually," Seguin said. "We both really enjoy the flower."

Seguin said it took her more than 50 hours to complete the quilt.

On Monday, it was auctioned off at a golf tournament to raise money for One Kids Place, a charitable organization in North Bay that supports children with special needs.

Seguin said the $5,000 from the quilt will help purchase equipment that will make it easier for non-verbal children to communicate.

She said she doesn't mind parting with her work.

I never get attached to them," she said. "I enjoy doing these quilts for a good cause, and I know it's going to be loved or cherished."