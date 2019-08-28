In downtown Sudbury, it's a case of addition by subtraction.

Vianet, a Sudbury-based internet provider, is buying its neighbouring building, the former Salvation Army men's shelter at 146 Larch Street, with plans to demolish the 70-year-old building.

That could free up to 60 parking spaces, something the city's downtown core is in critical need of.

Brian McCullagh, Vianet's Director of Business Development, said more parking equals more business for the company. They've been trying to rent out the top two floors of their own building with little success, which McCullagh said is because of the lack of available parking spots.

"This will give us the parking we need to grow tenancy in our building," he said. "We look at it as hopefully economic development for the downtown by allowing for the parking."

"It will be much easier to rent space within our building to fill it up."

Each floor, McCullagh said, runs approximately 10,000 square feet.

"So if somebody needs a smaller office, we have that capacity. If somebody needed a whole floor we could look at that capacity, too," he said.

McCullogh said the company purchased the property vacant, so no tenants were displaced.

In August, Paul Charbonneau, president of Sudbury Apartment Rentals Limited, purchased the former Salvation Army property, with the intent of turning it into low-income housing. Those plans fell through.

Prior to that, the Salvation Army occupied the place, offering overnight shelter for men. It closed May 10, 2019, saying it wasn't feasible for them to operate any longer.

Despite the building's history — it was built in the 1950s — McCullagh said he's only been hearing positive feedback about the demolition.

"We've had more inquiries about parking than we've had anything else," he said. "So adjacent businesses have reached out to us already to see if there'll be available parking for them, as well."