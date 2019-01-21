At the largest regional robotics competition in Canada, a group of Sault Ste. Marie students astounded everyone.

Nine-year-old Ila Giroux, 11-year-old Kavi Giroux and 11-year-old Max Shillingford raced their robot against the clock at a speed not seen before.

They performed so well, that their score now ranks the team as number one in the world.

And according to their coach Sara Giroux, this is a first for a northern Ontario robotics team.

The design kits for these competitions is provided by Vex Robotics, a design platform for robotic engineering. Teams enter competitions, designing robots to complete tasks in a competitive, game-like environment.

"What they do is they create design build and ultimately drive and program a robot," Giroux said. "And with this robot they go to various competitions...they're randomly matched with other teams and then within one minute the robots are driven to score as many points as they can together."

Some have called the Vex Competitions an Olympics for the Mind, Giroux said.

Ila Giroux, Kavi Giroux and Max Shillingford of the "iSmak" team which earned the best time in a regional robotics competition. (Sara Giroux)

The field the robots operate on is a 12x6 game board. Each year the field, and the required tasks, change. This year she said the challenge involved navigating their robots into "hubs" to score points. They could also attempt to hang their robots off a goal post for extra points, she said.

But Giroux said the real joy for her comes watching the kids learn and grow as a team.

"Clearly it's a lot of fun and it's a big accomplishment," she said. "But also in terms of their learning...it gives them the ability to innovate, problem solve and collaborate."

"They develop this tremendous work ethic because it requires a lot of work focus...and the ability to connect and strategize and compromise with other kids that are like-minded that at these competitions," she said.

Giroux said the team had been working all summer on their robot without losing steam.

"To see all their hard work come to such an amazing conclusion— Well, not really a conclusion but to achieve this score— was so exciting the kids were were ecstatic."

Giroux said she soon after their successful round, the team learned just how good it was.

"They had their score, and then a few minutes later the regional director Marc Carlucci— who was fantastic— noticed how high it was," she said.

"So he went to the world rankings and announced [their score] at the tournament. So it was quite an exciting moment."

The team will now go to provincials on March 2 in Brampton. They will then be vying for 9 qualifying spots for the world championships, which will be held in Louisville, KY.