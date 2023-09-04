Mobile animal wellness clinic brings vet services for families without access to a veterinarian

A new mobile animal wellness clinic has been moving around the City of Greater Sudbury this summer, providing veterinary services to families without the means to take their animal to a local veterinarian.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has partnered with Greater Sudbury Animal Services, and earlier this summer they launched their Mobile Animal Wellness Clinic in the city.

The mobile vet clinic travels to a different location in the City of Greater Sudbury each month for its Animal Wellness Days. Through pre-booked appointments, the clinic provides general wellness examinations and vaccinations for cats and dogs and, when necessary and requested by a family, end-of-life care.

The appointments are reserved for those who receive government subsidies or have an Indigenous status card, and do not have a relationship with a local veterinarian.

"We're trying to move [the unit] around the city and cover all our geographical locations where our services might be needed," said Hope Lumbis, Manager of the SPCA's Mobile Animal Wellness Services.

"So, the Flour Mill, New Sudbury, and we're working on a south end location to try and make it accessible to anybody."

Hope Lumbis is Manager of the SPCA's Mobile Animal Wellness Services. (Erika Chorostil/CBC News)

Lumbis said the wellness days take place over two to three days, and at a recent event in August they were able to help 25 to 30 pets a day between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

She added that the number of pets has increased since the pandemic but the number of veterinarians has not changed or diminished in some areas, leading some families not being able to access veterinary care.

"It definitely is a big problem not only here, but around the country to be able to access vets in a timely manner to make sure [pets] have those boosters in a designated amount of time to be able to be protected against the diseases around town," explained Lumbis.

While some families can't access veterinary care due to high demand or the inability to travel, others can't afford the service due to various circumstances.

Lumbis said the mobile wellness clinic gives those families who qualify for it a chance to give their pets the care they need in a more accessible manner.

"We had quite a few at our last event, people that I don't think would have been able to provide veterinary care for their pets without having the unit there, whether it was people coming with their cats in a carrier in shopping carts or on scooters that didn't have the means to be able to go to a local veterinarian, and had to make the choice between feeding themselves or their pets," said Lumbis.

She said the wellness days have made a difference in the community and they are hoping they can keep holding the events over the next few months.

"We kind of knew that this was needed around the city but you never know how it's going to be received or how it's going to go and I think people have taken it really positively, and I think it's helped a lot of us kind of change our perspective on things too, especially the last event as far as how we work with people in the city and what we can bring to them," Lumbis explained.

"So it's just been a really positive experience and it makes you kind of feel good at the end of the day to be able to help out."

The next Mobile Wellness Days event is planned for September 14 to 16 at Morel Park in Sudbury.

Lumbis said they are planning dates for October to be at a location in the city's south end and more dates may be scheduled for November, depending on the weather. The unit will wrap up appointments by the end of the year.

When not holding wellness days at a location in Sudbury, the mobile unit is parked in the Capreol fire station.

Veterinarians and workers with Greater Sudbury Animal Services perform spay and neuter surgeries on cats and kittens inside the Mobile Animal Wellness Clinic in Capreol, Ontario. (Erika Chorostil/CBC News)

At the fire station, the unit performs up to 25 spay and neuter surgeries once a week on cats and kittens who are up for adoption.

"A lot of our animals that we're doing right now are from the local SPCA, we work with the city shelter and a lot of other rescues in Sudbury and also northern areas that don't have access to veterinarians at a high volume, so we have some that come as far as Timmins or Kirkland Lake," said Lumbis.

The Mobile Animal Wellness Services Unit started in 2019 from money established from Pet Valu's Companions for Change grant. Lumbis said the unit was previously in eastern Ontario before making its way to Sudbury at the start of summer.

Lumbis said the City of Greater Sudbury has been very supportive of the SPCA, giving them access to the Capreol fire station to park the mobile unit, and working with the organization to find locations for them to hold the wellness days.

"During surgery days we have a city shelter worker that comes and helps us, they've offered a bunch of employees as well for the event days to help with something as simple as carrying around carriers or helping the public out, so they've been a great support to us to offer whatever resources we need," Lumbis said.

Lumbis added they currently rely on the work of one to two veterinarians for the surgery and wellness days, either locally or from southern Ontario who travel to work. She said they are hoping to expand their service days to help more people and pets, but they would need more veterinarians to assist them with the clinic.

"Our goal would be to be able to support as best as we can shelters, rescues, and people who just don't have the means to be able to bring their pets in."