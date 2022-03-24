Project launched in North Bay to help buy protective vests for Ukraine

Two women from Nipissing District, near North Bay, Ont., have launched a non-profit association to help buy protective gear for people in Ukraine.

Citizens from that eastern European country are dealing with a major conflict with nearby Russia.

Cindie D'Agostino and Lori Burns created The Vest Project to help raise funds to purchase defensive safety gear for Ukrainians.

"We have Ukrainian friends in our community, in Ontario and in Canada, who have family in Ukraine who have been displaced or left behind to defend their country, which is now being devastated," said D'Agostino.

"It's our moral duty to outfit as many freedom fighters as possible," said Burns. "People have been unsure what to do to help, we're providing a platform where people can join in."

The Vest Project is collecting funds to help purchase Tactical Level IV Vests with plates, for civilians in Ukraine who are fighting in the war with Russia. (Supplied by Lori Burns)

All funds collected through The Vest Project will go directly to the purchase of non-lethal defensive protective gear for the freedom fighters in Ukraine.

The women priced out how much it would cost to purchase the vests in Canada and ship overseas, but that was going to take too long and be too costly.

"At the end of the day the most efficient and quickest way to outfit these civilians who have been thrust into a war role or a military role, is to send the money there, purchase over there and then get it to them as quickly as possible," D'Agostino told CBC's Up North.

"It would be about between $1,200 to $1,300 Canadian to get a proper vest that will be able to withstand the impact," she said.

The duo said since governmental and other non-governmental organizations are focusing on humanitarian aid, they wanted to put their efforts toward protective gear.

D'Agostino said she was moved to help because of a friend whose family is in Kyiv, Ukraine.

"It's tragic just seeing them have to cope, and looking on their phones to constantly see what's going on and if everybody is safe," she said.

"The clock is ticking and you just want to get them what they need."

The Vest Project will be working with established and trusted organizations in Ukraine, which have supply lines for the gear.

It is not a registered charity, so no tax receipts will be issued. D'Agostino said they are working to set up e-transfer for those wishing to send money that way. On its website, The Vest Project states: "each donation should be considered a gift toward protection for peace."

The fundraising campaign will launch on Saturday, March 26 at Orchards Fresh Food Market in North Bay.